WWE Releases Schedule And Ticket Info For WrestleMania 39 Week

WWE has announced dates and ticket information for several events taking place during WrestleMania Week next spring in Los Angeles.

It all kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday, March 31, as "WWE SmackDown" and the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony both take place at the Crypto.com Arena. NXT Stand & Deliver will also be held at the arena on Saturday, April 1.

WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights — Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 — at SoFi Stadium, and then "WWE Raw" returns to the Crypto.com Arena on Monday, April 3. WWE's press release stated: "Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 am PT via AXS.com. Special three-day event combo tickets will be available this Monday, November 7 at 10 am PT."

The lineup of events follows a similar pattern to WrestleMania Week this year in Dallas. After "SmackDown" concluded on April 1, The Undertaker headlined the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which aired on Peacock. NXT Stand & Deliver aired at 1 p.m. ET on the same day as WrestleMania Saturday.

Tickets for WrestleMania 39 are still available on Ticketmaster, as fans from all 50 states and 58 countries have made plans to attend WWE's biggest event of the year. The company previously reported that over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of being on sale in August. WWE stated that WrestleMania has "generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event" over the last decade. More WrestleMania Week events will be announced in the coming months.