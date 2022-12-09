Update On Cody Rhodes' Status Leading Up To WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes' impending return remains a widely discussed topic among professional wrestling fans. "The American Nightmare" quickly emerged as a top player in WWE after defeating Seth Rollins in a trio of victories at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and finally at Hell In Cell. Though he secured that impressive third win over Rollins in June, Rhodes also sustained a pectoral tear heading into the bout, and he's been on the shelf since.

After wrestling through the injury, Rhodes underwent surgery to repair it, and WWE initially projected a nine-month recovery period for Rhodes. Rhodes later noted that his recovery appeared "ahead of schedule," teasing a possible return at the Royal Rumble in January, which would be in line with when he was expected off the sidelines and back into action.

In a new update from Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes is "fully expect[ed]" to be back in time for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. In anticipation of his return, Rhodes — "or at the very least someone dressed up exactly like him" – flew to California to film a commercial where he was spotted locking up with two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz on a Los Angeles bridge. In addition, The Miz's wife and fellow WWE Superstar Maryse was supposed to be in attendance as well, although it was unclear whether she was meant to be a part of the shoot or was simply there to offer moral support.

As the "Road To WrestleMania" quickly approaches, Rhodes appears to be a near lock for the April event. Though many have envisioned him possibly winning the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania main event and a potential bout with Roman Reigns, conversations about the involvement of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson persist as a possibility WWE is very much exploring.