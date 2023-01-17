WWE HOFer Believes Vince McMahon Should Take WWE Private

Jeff Jarrett believes that the entire wrestling world would benefit if Vince McMahon succeeded in making WWE a privately held company once again. On the latest "My World" podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer got co-host Conrad Thompson's take on what he thinks McMahon should do before weighing in on the news himself.

"I was asked that from a couple different people and I said, 'Why don't you ask me what I want to see happen?'" Jarrett said, who agreed with Thomspon that WWE should go private once again. "The professional wrestling industry is run much better in a private setting because there's a vision, there's a final decision maker, the buck stops with one person, it's just how I think the success of our industry can thrive," he said. McMahon did recently file a written consent amendment to WWE's bylaws that says he can make full decisions for WWE on his own now, including whether or not to sell or whether the company will remain publicly traded.

"I think the wrestling industry can be much more successful if WWE is private for all the obvious reasons and some not so obvious. In your public world, in a lot of ways, your boss is Wall Street and how much context does Wall Street really have in our industry?" Jarrett isn't the only name on the AdFreeShows network that has a hunch that McMahon will take the company private. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff made clear he'd be willing to bet money that McMahon will ultimately make that move.