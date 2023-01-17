Jeff Jarrett Addresses Frankie Kazarian's AEW Exit

AEW star and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has weighed in on Frankie Kazarian's exit from the company. Kazarian had been with AEW since its 2019 inception, capturing tag team gold with partner Scorpio Sky along the way, but he recently decided to leave Tony Khan's promotion behind in favor of signing a deal with Impact Wrestling. During the latest episode of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett likened Kazarian's decision to what veterans back in the days of wrestling territories used to do.

"People would move territories when they felt it was time," Jarrett said. "You never wanna hang around to where you either wear out your welcome, or booker changes, or whatever it may be." Jarrett said that it's always best for the talent to take their futures into their own hands. He believes indecision is the worst decision. Ultimately, Jarrett is over the moon that Kazarian was able to take a chance on himself at age 45. "I'm tickled to death in so many ways for Frankie," Jarrett said. "I think more than anything is, Frankie, at this stage of his career, he's betting on himself. Hats off."

Jarrett and Kazarian have a long history of working together. Jarrett co-founded Impact's precursor TNA Wrestling, a promotion that Kazarian performed in for over an entire decade over the course of two stints. Jarrett said he and Kazarian still talk, and recently communicated about various subjects, such as the passing of former TNA color commentator and salesman Don West.

