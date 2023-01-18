Eric Bischoff Speculates About Whether WWE Goes Private

Eric Bischoff has offered speculation on whether or not WWE will go private with a potential sale. Vince McMahon has returned to WWE following a brief retirement as the company's Chairman and CEO. McMahon has shared his opinion that his presence is warranted to snag a new media rights deal, as well as be at the forefront of sale negotiations.

Taking to his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff said the possibility of WWE going private could happen far sooner than many are considering.

"I would not be surprised if it happens before the end of the month," Bischoff said. "I'm not saying I know it, but would it surprise me? Absolutely not. Is it possible? Yes. If he's going to take the company private, it's possible."

Bischoff named one company that he thinks could be in play if McMahon's goal is to take WWE private.

"My gut told me a week ago, 'I think he's gonna take it private,'" Bischoff said. "I can see him teaming up with an Endeavor as a minority private investor."

Bischoff then questioned if McMahon would consider selling streaming rights, noting them as an asset "that generates enough revenue to take the company private."

The former WCW Senior Vice President also said people are positioning a potential WWE sale as an auction. He said the terms and conditions that McMahon could include would give him the option to determine what deals "have to go before the board." He feels that McMahon has far more control over how this thing goes than people realize.

