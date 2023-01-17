Wrestling Promotions Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe

The news of Jay Briscoe's tragic death has shaken the wrestling community, with scores of wrestlers and fans taking to social media to remember the life and career of the ROH icon.

A number of wrestling promotions have also posted their tributes to Jay, who held championship gold for companies such as ROH, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, GCW and CZW during the course of his illustrious career.

ROH, the promotion that will forever be linked to Jay, leads the tributes with the following message:

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe," ROH/AEW wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."

Impact Wrestling referred to Jay as "a trailblazer" for giving his blood, sweat and tears to the wrestling business.

"IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe," Impact wrote on Twitter. "Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans."

Pro Wrestling NOAH remembered Jay's stint as GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion in their tribute message.

"Rest in Peace, former GHC JR HVT Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe," Pro Wrestling NOAH wrote on Twitter. "We send our deepest condolences to Jay's family, friends and fans. #RIPJay."

NWA posted a picture of The Briscoes winning the Crockett Cup earlier this year.

"The entire NWA sends our prayers to the friends, family and fans of Jay Briscoe," NWA wrote on Twitter. "An amazingly talented man that we all are honored to have worked with."

MLW tweeted, "MLW is deeply saddened at the loss of Jay Briscoe. Extending our thoughts, love and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Jamin Pugh.



NJPW, where The Briscoes enjoyed success as 1x IWGP Tag Team Champions, published an obituary on its website, along with the following tweet:

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Jay's family, friends and fans."

Finally, WWE acknowledged Jay's passing during the live broadcast of "WWE NXT" Tuesday night.

"We were just informed of tragic news inside the wrestling community that Jay Briscoe has passed away," Vic Joseph said on commentary. "We want to take this moment to send our condolences to his friends and family."

WWE's Twitter account has also re-tweeted reactions from the likes of Triple H, Bayley, Sami Zayn and several other WWE superstars.

The news of Jay's passing was announced by AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan on Tuesday evening. As of this writing, there's no confirmation of the exact cause of death.