Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Jay Briscoe

Wrestlers and wrestling personalities are reacting in real-time to the tragic news of Jay Briscoe's death.

Leading the reactions are FTR, Young Bucks, and The Usos — the three teams that have been mentioned in the same breath as The Briscoes as the greatest tag teams of the 21st century.

"RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe," The Usos wrote on Twitter. "Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso. @SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz."

"I've been in tears since I heard the news," wrote Cash Wheeler of FTR. "I just don't have the words. Rest in Peace Jay."

"I'm doing ok," wrote Dax Harwood of FTR. "Thanks everyone for checking on me. I love you, Jay."

Meanwhile, Young Bucks changed their Twitter header photo to that of Jay Briscoe.

WWE superstars Ricochet and Cody Rhodes reacted to the news as well.

"This is so sad. [heart emoji]," tweeted Ricochet.

"I didn't interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him...his family was his everything," tweeted Rhodes. "All the love in the world to them this evening."

Veteran ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni, who called the action for The Briscoes' final ROH match at Final Battle, touched upon the close friendship he developed with the brothers over the years.

"Jay was one of a kind," Riccaboni tweeted. I traveled often with Jay and Mark. We couldn't have been more different but that's what made our friendship something I'll cherish forever. He'd give you the shirt off his back, his last dime. He was so proud of his kids. Loved his family so much."

Other veteran wrestlers such as Moose, "The Hurricane" Shane Helms, Big Swole and Frankie Kazarian posted their reactions as well.

Finally, WWE announcer Vic Joseph acknowledged Jay's passing during a live episode of "WWE NXT" Tuesday night.

"We were just informed of tragic news inside the wrestling community that Jay Briscoe has passed away," Joseph said. "We want to take this moment to send our condolences to his friends and family."