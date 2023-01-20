Afa Jr. Discusses Work On Unique Matt Cardona Project

Certain members of The Anoaʻi family are easily recognizable because of the spotlight WWE casts on them, including the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. But not all members of the family have reached such heightened success, including Afa Jr. Afa was signed by WWE from October 2006 – February 2009, making a brief appearance on the main roster as the character Manu. Now, over a decade later, Manu is ready to give WWE's main roster another shot.

"I'm trying to get back on [WWE's] radar," Afa told "Busted Open Radio." "I'm trying to do the right things and stay hungry, and stay humble, and just keep it moving."

In the meantime, Afa is staying busy with indie wrestling projects and his training center called "The Battlefield." Fans may also be unaware, but there is currently a musical being produced called "The Last Match," starring Matt Cardona as the lead character, Ben Vengeance. Afa has also been contributing to the overall production, revealing his specific role on the team.

"[I've] had to upgrade a lot and change with the times, you know, I can't just stick to the standard that my dad had set back in the 80s and stuff like that because the business has changed. So, we've been able to roll and adapt and all that, so all my focus has gone to The Battlefield – my company, Battlefield Pro Wrestling. We have a couple of shows coming up; we just started running shows again. And The Last Match musical, I've been blessed to be a choreographer alongside Bull James, and that has taken off."

"The Last Match" was scheduled to debut last September but is currently still in development. The story will follow Ben Vengeance on the night of his final pro wrestling match.