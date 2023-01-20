Billy Corgan Responds To Criticisms Of Tyrus

Billy Corgan is defending his controversial decision to put the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on Tyrus, an aging pro wrestler-turned-conservative-news-commentator.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall on the "Ten Count" podcast, the NWA owner said he believes Tyrus, 49, deserved a heavyweight title run after his stint as NWA World Television Champion and getting overlooked by other companies.

"To me, it was a natural step to move him up into the world heavyweight title picture," Corgan said, adding that "not everybody agrees" with that thinking. "He's a person who always feels he's been overlooked in the wrestling business," Corgan said, noting that he and Tyrus have long spoken about their belief that he was "underutilized" by other wrestling companies.

Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) spent most of his career in WWE, where he became known to fans from 2006 until 2014 mostly as a sideshow attraction. He won zero titles during his eight years with WWE and primarily performed as the dancing "Funkasaurus," who pandered to the promotion's younger audience.

After his final dance in WWE, Tyrus began making appearances on Fox News' "Gutfeld!" show. He appears on the program as a talking head and uses his pro wrestling name instead of his given name, George Murdoch. During his time at Fox News, Tyrus was accused of sexual harassment and had a lawsuit filed against him over the matter, which was ultimately dismissed. "We live in this crazy world where who you are in other parts of your life do influence your wrestling life," Corgan said.

"Obviously, Tyrus is a huge star on Fox," Corgan added. "'Gutfeld!' draws over two million people a night, and Tyrus is on there, I think, four times a week — by the way, wearing the world heavyweight championship belt over his shoulder."