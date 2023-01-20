Kofi Kingston Feels 'These Guys Have It' In WWE NXT

Despite "NXT" Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) still being entangled in a feud with Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), Kingston recently shared some positive words about the up-and-coming tag team.

In an interview with the New York Post, the former WWE Champion revealed that he and Woods feel Wilson and Prince "have it" due to their ability to generate an authentic reaction from WWE fans. "They were able to come out and get booed out of the building without even saying a word," KIngston said. "Then they finally started talking and the boos got louder. That is half the battle."

The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion noted that he and Woods had been impressed by Pretty Deadly ever since they performed on the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand. Interestingly, it appears that Kingston has taken the duo under his wing, having faced both Wilson and Prince in one-on-one matches on WWE house shows earlier this month. Woods has recently been dealing with an injury, which could have nixed possible tag team bouts between the two rival tag teams on those shows.

Kingston and Woods are set to step into the ring with Prince and Wilson again at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4. The New Day will defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly and Gallus' Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in a triple threat match at the event.