Mick Foley Follows Through On Promise To Terry Funk

Mick Foley has made good on a promise to his close friend Terry Funk. Foley and Funk have had their share of wars inside the ring, with perhaps the most notable one being a barbed-wire deathmatch under the now-defunct IWA Japan banner back in 1995. The two even teamed up during the WWE's Attitude Era run, where Funk was known as "Chainsaw Charlie."

Foley has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he recently got a chance to catch up with Funk in person. This means Foley followed through on his promise to see Funk if he was within 400 miles of Amarillo, Texas. Foley had mentioned on his "Foley Is Pod" show that he planned on having some "West Texas barbecue" with Funk.

Foley recently said that Funk takes the number one spot on his wrestling Mount Rushmore. Foley praised Funk's ability to get even the most jaded wrestling fans to suspend disbelief. He also praised Funk's ability to have a good match and work multiple styles with just about anyone. Foley believes Funk's believability both in the ring and on promos is what made him stand out.

Funk has been in an assisted living facility as the 78-year-old suffers from dementia. Foley has said that Funk needs help with things he forgets, such as turning the burner off. In a statement posted on Funk's official Twitter account through his representative, it was said that some days are better than others, but Funk is appreciative of the fan support. More recently, Foley admitted on his podcast that Funk is "struggling."