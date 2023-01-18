Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Remembers Jay Briscoe

On Wednesday morning, SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" opened with a ten-bell salute to Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, who died Tuesday evening at the age of 38 in what was later reported as a two-vehicle car accident. As part of their tribute, Cary Silkin, who owned Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2011 and served as a figurehead of sorts ever since, joined the show to share his memories of one of ROH's signature performers.

"It's hard to talk about Jay without talking about [his brother,] Mark, 'cause they came together," said Silkin. "I never -ever- had any negativity with these guys. During my time as an owner of ROH, and beyond that, it was just a pleasure. Always upbeat, nothing ever sour. I think of Jay, and we would laugh, I'd be able to get him to laugh and they'd make me laugh. No matter what, there was never a negative moment with Jay." Silkin noted that the brothers quickly made an impression on fans, particularly once Mark turned 18 and they could team up on ROH shows in states where wrestling was regulated.

Silkin also noted how the entire Pugh/Briscoe family, the most important thing in the world to Jay, was a presence in ROH from very early on. "It's funny, if you think back to it, at the beginning, it was Papa Briscoe or Mama Briscoe coming with them to a show most of the time," he said. "Then they got married. Then the babies were coming. Then the children were coming. And before you know it, if the house wasn't good, you could count on 40 to 50 Briscoes and friends being at the show."

"What you got with them, that was them!" Silkin added. "This was no character! They were the real McCoy, and I think that's one of the things that's missing these days."