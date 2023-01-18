NFL Playoffs Take A Bite Out Of 'WWE Raw' Ratings

The NFL machine keeps churning along and it took a big chunk out of viewership for "WWE Raw."

Wrestlenomics released viewership information for January 16 and the most recent episode of "Raw" was watched by a total number of 1,489,000 average viewers, that's down 12% from the week previous.

The key demographic was also down considerably for the program. "Raw" was watched by an average number of 548,000 viewers aged 18-49. That's down 16% from the Monday before and totaling a 0.42 P18-49 rating.

The competition was surely stiff for "Raw" as the NFL decided this season to feature one of its playoff Wildcard games on Monday night. Not only that, but the game featured two big properties in the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, home to famed quarterback Tom Brady. Despite the game being greatly one-sided, "Monday Night Football" roped in 31.1 million total average viewers across three channels and it combined for a massive 8.39 P-18-49 rating. "Raw" ranked #10 for the key demographic in broadcast primetime and #7 for cable originals.

If one were to peel the page back a year, viewership is down. Last year's episode had 8% more people watching in total viewership but from a key demographic standpoint, the number is only down 2%.

"Raw" featured Bobby Lashley winning an elimination match to become the new number one contender for the United States title which also teased a potential reunion with the Hurt Business. Fans also saw a memorable confrontation between The Bloodline and The Judgement Day as well.