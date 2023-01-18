WWE NXT Vengeance Day Betting Odds

Betting odds are in for the upcoming WWE "NXT" Vengeance Day event. The last few weeks of "NXT" programming have been building toward this show, which will be the first major "NXT" event held in North Carolina.

Four title matches have been announced for the show. The "NXT" Championship will be on the line as titleholder Bron Breakker will clash with Grayson Waller. The "NXT" Women's Championship is also being defended, as Roxanne Perez will try to prevent Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin from taking her title in a triple threat match. "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his gold against Dijak, while The New Day hopes to retain the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Gallus and Pretty Deadly.

Here is how the betting odds are shaking out for each title match going into the Vengeance Day show on February 4 (via BetOnline):

NXT Championship Match Winner

Bron Breakker (c) -700 (1/7)

Grayson Waller +400 (4/1)

NXT Women's Championship Match Winner

Roxanne Perez (c) -1200 (1/12)

Jacy Jayne +500 (5/1)

Gigi Dolin +1000 (10/1)

NXT North American Championship Match

Dijak -200 (1/2)

Wes Lee (c) +150 (3/2)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Gallus +100 (1/1)

New Day (c) +150 (3/2)

Pretty Deadly +300 (3/1)

Breakker is a sizable betting favorite over Waller, but he isn't the biggest favorite on the card. That distinction belongs to Perez, whom the oddsmakers expect to retain the "NXT" Women's Championship. "NXT" Vengeance Day will be held inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's the third annual Vengeance Day event for the "NXT" brand.