Bron Breakker Title Defense Announced For WWE NXT Vengeance Day

During Tuesday's "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil" event, "NXT" World Champion Bron Breakker successfully defended his title against Grayson Waller. But Breakker will defend his title against Waller again at NXT Vengeance Day after the middle rope snapped during their match on "NXT."

At the end of the show, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels decided that the title match was going to happen at Vengeance Day and that it would be inside a steel cage.

Breakker has been the "NXT" Champion since April 4, 2022, after he defeated Dolph Ziggler on "WWE Raw." Since winning the title for a second time, he has defended it against current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Joe Gacy, former "NXT UK" Champion Ilja Dragunov, Cameron Grimes, and Von Wagner. Before tonight's match, Breakker's last title defense was against Apollo Crews at "WWE NXT Deadline."

Grayson Waller made his WWE debut on June 11, 2021, on "WWE Main Event" and won the match against Sunil Singh. He has yet to capture any gold in WWE, but he has been in several title matches. One of his most recent title matches was last summer at "NXT: Great American Bash," where he lost to then NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Waller defeated Axiom, Hayes, JD McDonagh, and Gacy in a Men's Iron Survivor match at "NXT: Deadline" in December 2022 to become the No. 1 contender to Breakker's "NXT" Championship. Full results of "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil" are available at this link here.