Jazz Addresses Possible Entry In 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Since its inception in 2018, the women's Royal Rumble match has seen iconic women from WWE's past return for a special appearance. Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, and Mickie James are some of the legends who have featured in the match, but one legend who has yet to appear is two-time WWE Women's Champion Jazz.

During a live stream on K&S Wrestlefest, Jazz was asked by a viewer "to blink twice" if she would be participating in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, to which Jazz slyly shook her head. "And if I was, why would I tell you?" she asked. "So I can lose my spot before I get there? That's the biggest kayfabe of all time."

Later in the stream, another viewer asked Jazz if WWE called her to be in the Rumble match, would she do it? "Truthfully, right now, I probably couldn't. My knees are that f***ed up," she said. When the host inquired about being in the match for a minute or two, Jazz stated she could probably do that but wouldn't run down to the ring, but a fast-paced walk. "I can get in there, do my little jab sequence real quick — bop, bop, bop — and get taken out," she said.

Over the last few years, Jazz has wrestled in AEW, SWE Fury, and IMPACT Wrestling. In addition, she held the NWA Women's Championship for 948 days, the third-longest reign in the history of the title. Jazz and her husband Rodney Mack run the Dogg Pound Dojo and Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling in San Antonio, Texas. Coincidentally, the 2023 Royal Rumble is being held at The Alamodome, which is also in San Antonio.



