Jazz Pushed To Win WWE Women's Tag Titles With This Attitude Era Star

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was established in December 2018 amid WWE's game-changing women's revolution. Notably, it was the first time the company's female division had a tag team title following the discontinuation of the original Women's Tag Team Championship in 1989. Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz, who debuted for the Stamford-based company in 2001, recently discussed whether she would have had any desire to compete in a tag team during her tenure with the promotion.

"I wish I could have been in a tag [team]," Jazz said on "K&S Wrestlefest" on Facebook. "Now that's something Jazz has never done. Jacqueline and I, we tried to push for it, but they wasn't having it. Because at the that time, honestly, who was gonna take those titles away from us?" Despite never cementing their partnership, Jazz and current WWE producer Molly Holly did form an unlikely alliance between 2002 and 2004, teaming up several times on WWE programming. However, these matches usually involved storylines surrounding the WWE Women's Championship. Jazz would also sporadically partner with Victoria in 2003. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline, who entered as a surprise in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match, occasionally teamed up with fellow HOFer Trish Stratus in 2002, with the pair coming out on top against Jazz and Holly at Insurrextion that same year.

As of this writing, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is currently held by Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The duo captured the gold for the second time at Crown Jewel in November 2022 by defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K&S WrestleFest" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

