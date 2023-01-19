Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing

The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.

"He took care of people. He really wanted people to be kind to each other. It was very important to him," Pugh told NBC's "WRDE Coast TV." "If Jamin could see the people that are reaching out and praying because of what's happened to him, he'd feel like, you know, 'I did reach some people.'" Additionally, Briscoe's neighbor Karen Tucker added, "I'll miss him terribly. He was almost like a son. Adopted son."

Briscoe certainly touched the lives of many people. Over the past couple of days, many personalities within the business have expressed how the late wrestler positively impacted them in various ways. For example, former WWE Universal Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins posted on Twitter that he was handed his first contract with ROH after performing in the ring with the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. Meanwhile, The New Day's Big E disclosed that he, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods studied and borrowed from Briscoe and his brother Mark when it came to their tag team work.

