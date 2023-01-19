D-Von Dudley Appears To Wrap Up Latest Tenure With WWE

D-Von Dudley has gone through the WWE machine on several occasions, and it appears his latest stint with the company is once again coming to a close. Via Twitter, Dudley broke the news today about his exit, stating, "The company (WWE) and I have decided to part ways, and feel this is the best decision for all parties. It's been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent [and] Bubba, as well as everyone over in 'NXT.' As well as working with some of the best producers in the world." In subsequent tweets, he would go on to thank Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and Stephanie McMahon before noting that he's looking forward to the next chapter.

After leaving ECW, Dudley became a nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion, dominating the tag team division with his partner Bubba Ray as The Dudley Boyz in the early 2000s. The duo left WWE in 2005 and moved to TNA (now Impact Wrestling) for a number of years. The Dudley Boyz returned to WWE in 2015 for a one-year run that concluded in August 2016. Shortly after, Dudley began working as a producer behind the scenes. In April 2018, the Dudleys were officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. As of late, Dudley had been working with developmental talent and served as a producer for "WWE NXT" out of Orlando.

However, in December, he had agreed to appear at an ECW tribute show, but Bruce Prichard reportedly "vetoed" him showing up. Bothered by the fact that he'd be going back on his word and still planning on attending, it came to the attention of Triple H, who did not approve of the appearance either. It was then insinuated that, if he intended on following through by going, he'd return to no job. He ultimately did not go, but there's no telling whether or not that incident was a factor in today's departure.