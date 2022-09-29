D-Von Dudley Opens Up About WWE Producer Role

D-Von Dudley has been part of the pro wrestling industry for nearly 30 years. During much of his in-ring career, D-Von teamed with Bubba Ray Dudley to become one of the most decorated tag teams of all time. The duo won tag team gold in multiple organizations, including WWE, ECW, WCW, NWA, NJPW, and Impact. Following his illustrious tag team career, D-Von discussed stepping into a backstage producer role in WWE.

"I can do this for the next 30 or 40 years as a producer, I don't have to take another bump in my life, which I can't now after my back surgery," Dudley said on "The A2theK Wrestling Show." "I don't have to take another bump in my life and be paid very well and my thing is helping out the younger talent. How I got to be in NXT ... When I found out I was going in for back surgery, when I found out how bad it was, I just, I couldn't do the traveling anymore, you know? I didn't want to be in a plane anymore, I didn't want to be in and out of the car. I'm 45 minutes away from the Performance Center, so I'm home in my bed every night."

Dudley revealed one thing he loves about producing for "NXT."

"I didn't want to be away from my wife and kids," Dudley said. "The one thing I love, working with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom is that they give me the creative freedom in my matches. They give me the blueprint but they say, 'D-Von, we trust you. Go out there and make it happen.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.