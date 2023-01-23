Jazz Reveals Her Female Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

As a groundbreaking veteran of many promotions over the years, it would come as no great surprise to see any of today's female wrestlers list Jazz on their own wrestling Mount Rushmore. During a recent K&S WrestleFest livestream, however, it was Jazz who shared her own top-four selection, citing four of the most important figures in women's wrestling.

"Yeah, Mildred Burke," Jazz said. "Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers she's been given." The former WWE Women's Champion cited Madusa having gone to Japan and helping break ground for Japanese wrestlers to work in the United States.

"Sherri Martel," Jazz continued. "You can say my reign was short-lived in the WWE, but I think I deserve to be on that Mount Rushmore."

Burke got her professional wrestling start in the 1930s, eventually becoming the Women's World Champion and holding the title for many years until she eventually vacated it and retired. She too helped blaze the trail for women to compete in Japan, and was inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame just last year.

The controversial Fabulous Moolah is widely considered the longest-reigning female title holder in wrestling, and was trained by the aforementioned Burke. From 1956 to 1984, Moolah was recognized as the Women's World Champion, and competed in the NWA, the WWF (now WWE), and its precursor, the WWWF, among many other promotions.

Martel came up in the AWA, becoming a three-time Women's Champion there before making her way to the WWF. She eventually overcame her trainer, Moolah, for the top prize there as well, and became a highly-lauded manager.

Medusa, also known as Alundra Blayze, competed in a wide range of promotions, even appearing on WWF and WCW television back-to-back. She was a six-time Women's World Champion, and is a WWE Hall of Famer.