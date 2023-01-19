GUNTHER Wants Chance To Prove Himself Against Former WWE Champion

When WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the former WALTER, originally signed with WWE with the idea that he would only travel to the United States for major shows and continue to live in Germany, he surely didn't have his current situation as one of the anchors of the "SmackDown" brand in mind. His move to the United States to work in "NXT" and later the main roster opened up a lot of new possibilities, including dream matches.

When GUNTHER appeared on Thursday's edition of the "Battleground Podcast," he was asked by the hosts if he'd like to have a match with another large heavyweight on the main roster, Brock Lesnar in 2023.

"Oh yeah, definitely!" he said. "To get the opportunity to prove myself in that scenario? It would be fantastic. When I started out as a wrestler and I got back into watching wrestling again, I always watched Brock's matches because they've been fantastic. It was a standout right away. [There was] nobody like him. I always like those characters. Most of the people who do this [that are] successful, I guess, there's no copy of them. And he's always been a great wrestler. When I grew older in my career and I was able to analyze the work and understand the psychology and stuff like that, I think you can tell that he's one of the best to ever do it. So if get a chance to get in the ring with him, I would gladly take that and prove myself."

Last week on "SmackDown," GUNTHER retained his title with a clean win over a former Lesnar pay-per-view opponent, Braun Strowman.