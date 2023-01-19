Teddy Long Speculates About How Vince McMahon Spent Time Off

Former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long has shared his thoughts on what Vince McMahon might have been doing during his brief retirement. McMahon announced that he had retired as WWE's Chairman and CEO back in July. In the midst of that retirement, an investigation into hush money payments allegedly made to cover up sexual misconduct accusations was ongoing. Ultimately, McMahon recently made his return to the WWE board, and was reelected as Executive Chairman.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's "The Wrestling Time Machine," Long said the last thing anyone wants to do is tell McMahon he can't do something. "You don't wanna say that to Vince," Long said. "If you tell him something ain't gonna work, he'll make it work." Long also discussed whether the time away from WWE helped or hurt McMahon. "I think this was good for him," Long said. "He was a workhog. He's 24/7, brother. That's all he did was wrestling. So, I think him getting away and maybe getting some rest — he hates sleep. He told me one time that sleep was his enemy."

Long said that he thinks McMahon now has his thoughts together and he's "ready to kick it back in gear." He talked about his own situation, where he needed some rest and when he finally got it he felt like a new person. McMahon claimed his reason for coming back to WWE was to help the company explore the possibility of being sold, or if not, broker a new media rights deal. So far, WWE is insisting that McMahon has not taken over creative.

