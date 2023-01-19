Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar In Calgary

Bret Hart remains a loyal and historical figure in his native country of Canada. Mainly acknowledged for his impressive contributions inside the professional wrestling ring, "The Hitman" received two prized inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame — becoming the first Canadian wrestler to receive the latter honor.

In 1994, Hart invested in the initial groundwork of Calgary's junior hockey team, the Hitmen. Now nearly three decades later, Hart embarks on a new endeavor.

As announced on his official Twitter account, the former WWE Champion will unveil the grand opening of Hitman's Bar next month in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in correspondence with his famous nickname.

"Join me this February as @hitmansbar in Calgary AB, Canada finally opens!" Hart wrote. "A place to gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh, and celebrate. Please follow the restaurant & bar at: @hitmansbar." The 65-year-old noted that more details on the bar launch will be "coming soon."

Hart, of course, isn't the first professional wrestler to open a bar as former WWE Women's Champion Victoria — real name Lisa Marie Varon —previously ran The Squared Circle restaurant alongside her ex-husband in Chicago until 2015.

Outside of his home in professional wrestling, Hart has entertained other interests as well. Before the start of his in-ring career, Hart aspired to be a movie director. Though he never got to live out that dream how he originally envisioned it, he still received a chance to tell stories through his mastery as a wrestler.