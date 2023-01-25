Road Dogg Calls Top Star 'A Model WWE Employee'

For almost two decades, The Miz has lived out his dream of being a WWE Superstar. Despite his rough start in the locker room, "The A-Lister" blossomed into one of the most successful talents in company history.

Now at the age of 42, though, The Miz has settled into a different, more malleable, kind of role in recent years. Some weeks, he can be seen soaring into the main event of "Raw," while others, the two-time grand slam champion can be seen battling, and often putting over, newcomers in the company. Whatever the position he's put in, The Miz has taken it with grace, and that flexibility has evidently earned the respect of WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, and Hall of Famer, Brian "Road Dogg" James.

"Miz is my guy, and Mike knows it," James revealed on the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast. "When I was a lead writer at 'Smackdown,' I loved having Miz. Not everybody's a fan of how he wrestles or his work, but, man, I'm a fan of Miz the sports entertainer, because he can handle anything, a whole segment. He could go out there and host your show. He could go out there and do commentary, the whole show. He can do anything when it comes to our industry."

James continued, stating that he "can't sing Mike's praises enough," labeling Mike "The Miz" Mizanin as "a model WWE employee," a "pillar" and a "first-ballot Hall of Famer" in the company. "He doesn't do drugs, he doesn't get stupid. He's a father, he's a husband. He's a responsible human being. He's a good-looking guy," he explained.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Oh...You Didn't Know" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.