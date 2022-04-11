At 41 years old, The Miz knows that his role in WWE is going to change much like it has over his eighteen years with the promotion.

In an interview with The Detroit News ahead of his match tonight against Cody Rhodes on Raw, The Miz reflected on those changes and what he sees as his role in WWE now.

“I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere,” The Miz said. “I’m the person that they’re like ‘hey, we’ve got this,’ and if they give it to me, they know it’s going to be gold.”

The Miz most recently was seen at WrestleMania 38 teaming with celebrity Logan Paul to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio, though he turned on Paul after the match. Miz discussed what his goal was for that match and any celebrity match that he’s involved in.

“My goal, whenever a celebrity comes in, is not to have them just sit on the sidelines and watch me work,” Miz said. “What the fans paid to see is ‘is Logan Paul going to be able to do this?’ And I want to be able to give fans that answer, whether it’s positive or negative.

“So I’m going to push whichever celebrity is out there to be their absolute best, and it only works if they have the heart, the dedication, the will, and the athletic ability to do it.”

As for what else he sees in the future, The Miz is hoping to perform at his current level without suffering injuries and continue to have fun. He also wouldn’t mind having a few more shows out on TV, in addition to his WWE work and reality show Miz & Mrs.

“I’m hoping I’m able to perform at the top of my level, stay injury-free, have fun and maybe have a couple more shows out on television,” Miz said.

