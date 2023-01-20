Update On Injuries To Jay Briscoe's Daughters

Josh Wharton, a family friend of the late Jay Briscoe, has provided an update on the health of Gracie and Jayleigh — Jay's two daughters who suffered severe injuries in the auto accident that led to the wrestler's death.

According to Wharton's Facebook page, Gracie "could not feel anything from the waist down" post-accident when she was admitted to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with an L2 dislocation, L3 and L4 fractures, and spinal cord compression. Once she was stabilized and transferred to a bigger hospital, Gracie got feeling back in her thighs but continued to feel nothing below her knee. She ultimately underwent surgery around 3 AM on Wednesday, the 18th of January. The doctors were able to relieve the compression in her spinal cord and the surgery went as well as possible.

Gracie, 12, continues to deal with swelling and trauma in her spinal cord, as doctors play "the waiting game" hoping for a full recovery. On a positive note, she experienced "tinging in her feet" on and off Thursday, and doctors expect her progress to occur on a day-to-day basis.

As of Thursday night, Gracie does not have feeling back in her legs. However, fortunately, she is not diagnosed with any other injuries.

Meanwhile, Jayleigh, 9, was diagnosed with an open tibia and fibular fracture at a local hospital, where she underwent surgery. The doctors placed her in an external fixator and sent her to a bigger hospital, where she remains.

Jayleigh, diagnosed with a C7 fracture, is expected to remain in a neck brace for another six weeks. She is also dealing with L3 and L4 fractures, which can be managed with a back brace for another 12 weeks. She also has a broken rib on the right side. Furthermore, she suffered from internal bleeding Thursday, but the doctors performed bowel resection surgery and corrected the issue.

Wharton has also shared a text message he received from Ashley, the wife of Jay.

"Both girls are in a lot of pain," Ashley says in the text. "We would like to express how thankful we are for the outpouring of support from our community and the wrestling community worldwide."