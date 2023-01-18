Jay Briscoe's Wife Ask For Prayers As Daughter Goes Into Surgery

Following reports of the passing of Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, in an auto accident yesterday evening, the Ring of Honor star's wife, Ashley Pugh, has posted an update on Facebook revealing that his daughter Gracie is undergoing surgery, while the family's other daughter Jayleigh received serious injuries in the crash.

"We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back," Pugh said. "Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!"

In the outpouring of support from those across the professional wrestling community last night and this morning, one of the most touted aspects of Pugh's personality was his devotion to his family. One video, posted to Twitter, showed Pugh practicing a cheerleading routine with one of his daughters — something that many wrestlers might shy away from posting publicly, but Pugh was proud and happy to share.'

Jay Briscoe helping his daughter with her cheer routine. Posted by @ringofhonor. 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/nrzaWKuLFR — Jack Cassidy  (@RealJackCassidy) January 18, 2023

Jamin Pugh, along with his brother Mark, were mainstays of the Ring of Honor brand since the company's inception back in 2002. Together, they held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship 13 times, including at the time of Jamin's death. Pugh was also no stranger to single's gold, as he was a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion. Last year, the two brothers had a trilogy of highly-acclaimed matches with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, culminating in a tag team dog collar match at Final Battle just over a month ago.