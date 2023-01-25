FTR Refused To Do WWE Raw Angle With Randy Orton

One of the most notable parts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's run with WWE was their five Tag Team Championship reigns on "WWE Raw", "WWE NXT," and "WWE SmackDown." The duo captured the last of these from The New Day at Clash of the Champions 2019 after aligning themselves with Randy Orton. But the partnership was ultimately dissolved after Orton was drafted to "Raw". However, things could've played out differently if FTR had agreed to WWE's original plans.

On the "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast, Harwood explained that he and Cash Wheeler had just come home from a global tour and were excited to go home to their families after a month and a half on the road.

"We were called by the WWE travel services to tell us that we were needed for 'Raw' and we lost it," Harwood said. "We said, 'absolutely not.' They said, 'Well, right now, the creative [plans are] you guys are coming in and are going to attack Randy, and then 'NXT' is going to come in and jump you guys and beat you down.' We said, 'No, absolutely not. We're not coming in to do that.'"

Harwood said Paul Heyman called them both while they were in the hotel room. After FTR explained the situation to him, Heyman told them it was crucial for them to appear on "Raw" in order to turn on Orton.

Harwood then expressed his frustration with being told the creative plans by the WWE travel team and said Heyman agreed to re-work the plans after acting like he had talked to Vince McMahon. The AEW star added, though, that he holds no hard feelings toward Heyman for doing so.

