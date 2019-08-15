- WWE posted this video looking at every WWE 24/7 Title change that has happened since the title was introduced on May 20. The inaugural champion was Titus O'Neil and the current champion is Elias, who won the title from R-Truth on Monday's RAW.

Truth currently has 12 reigns for 55 combined days recognized by WWE. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is next with 4 reigns for 15 days recognized by WWE. Maria Kanellis has the third-most combined days recognized by WWE at 6, over just 1 reign. Elias now has 3 days and counting, over 3 reigns. Jinder Mahal and Mike Kanellis both have had 2 reigns with less than 1 day recognized by WWE. The following Superstars have had 1 reign with the title and less than 1 day recognized by WWE: WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Candice Michelle, Cedric Alexander, EC3, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, Heath Slater, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, The Revival, Robert Roode, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, and Titus O'Neil.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail Live saw Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeat The Outliers, Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak. Mak is the former Dan Matha. The Outliers were accompanied to the ring by their manager Robert Stone, the former Robbie E.

Our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) noted that Mak took control of Lorcan early on, but Lorcan ducked a running kick in the corner and made a hot tag to Burch. Burch tried to put Moss away with a submission, but Stone distracted the referee while Moss tapped out. Lorcan then ran wild with offense, but ended up getting double teamed by The Outliers. Lorcan was pinned but Burch made the save and broke it up. Lorcan and Burch then hit the elevated DDT for the pin to win.

- Scott Dawson took to Twitter today and advised WWE on how they can make bank - keeping Randy Orton aligned with The Revival.

Dawson's tweet comes after he and Dash Wilder teamed with Orton on this week's SmackDown to defeat The New Day (WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods) in the six-man main event.

Dawson attached a photo of the trio and wrote, "Hey @WWE. If you wanna make some money.... #FTR #RKO"

Orton posted the same photo on Wednesday and wrote, "#topguys @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE"

Dash re-tweeted Orton's post and wrote, "So many #TopGuys"

As noted earlier, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a SummerSlam rematch between Orton and Kingston is currently planned for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15. The Revival vs. Big E and Woods has been pitched by the SmackDown writers, but the match was not confirmed for the Clash line-up as of Wednesday.

You can see the related tweets below: