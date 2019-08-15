A SummerSlam rematch is scheduled to take place at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view with Randy Orton once again challenging WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Another match planned for the Clash pay-per-view is Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The Revival vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods has been pitched by the SmackDown writers, but not confirmed. Vince McMahon has not approved the match to be added to the card yet, according to the Observer.

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is rumored for Clash of Champions, but also not confirmed. The Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura rematch may also take place.

As noted earlier this week, the current plan for the Clash main event is Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The finals of the WWE King of the Ring tournament will also take place at the pay-per-view.

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

