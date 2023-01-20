Impact Announces Date For Mickie James' First Knockouts Title Defense

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday night who Mickie James' first opponent will be for her Knockouts World Championship, which she won from Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill on January 13.

Masha Slamovich will get a chance to face James at No Surrender on February 24. Slamovich won a No. 1 contender's match at Hard To Kill, where she defeated Taylor Wilde, Deonna Purrazzo, and Killer Kelly. This will be the first time that both Slamovich and James will be facing each other in the ring.

Slamovich, who signed with Impact Wrestling in October 2021, sent a message to her opponent on social media. "Mickie...so many opponents in your long career. None can prepare you for me."

James is currently in her fifth reign as Knockouts World Champion. Before winning the title at Hard To Kill, the last time James held the Knockouts Championship was between October 2021 and May 2022, while her first title reign was all the way back in 2011. Some of the talent that she has faced while champion includes Gail Kim, Tasha Steelz, and former ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander is also going to be defending his title at No Surrender, and his opponent will be decided next Thursday. Moose, Eddie Edwards, Callihan, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Rhino will compete to get a shot at Alexander's title.

No Surrender will take place at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the event will be available to watch on Impact Plus, Fite, and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.