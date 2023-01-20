GCW Don't Talk To Me 2023 Live Coverage (1/20): GCW Tag Team Championship Match, El Hijo Del Vikingo Vs. Gringo Loco, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents Don't Talk To Me 2023 from the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, North Carolina. No more legal restrictions are in the way of El Hijo del Vikingo's GCW matches being broadcasted going forward, meaning his clash with Gringo Loco tonight will officially be beamed around the world. Mexican wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide had previously prevented the luchador's GCW bouts from streaming. Vikingo, the current reigning AAA Mega Champion, returns to GCW after successfully defeating Blake Christian and Joey Janela, respectively, in his first two matches for the promotion in December 2022.



Announced card prior to the show

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy) for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

* Ricky Morton vs. Tony Deppen

* Nick Wayne vs. Arez

* Jordan Oliver vs. Kerry Morton

* BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) vs. Charles Mason and Parrow

* Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett

* Marty Garner vs. Cole Radrick

* John Wayne Murdoch and George South vs. Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley) vs. Bojack and Lucky Ali vs. Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner)

Our live coverage will begin at 8pm EST.