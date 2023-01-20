GCW Reaches Deal With AAA Regarding El Hijo Del Vikingo

Over the last few months, Mexican wrestling phenom El Hijo del Vikingo has made his way over to the United States, competing for GCW, Defy, and in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle Of Los Angeles tournament. However, because of his contract with AAA, Vikingo could not appear on television or in standard livestreams for these companies, with the young star only allowed to appear on pay-per-view events — until now.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, and confirmed by GCW's Twitter account, a deal has been struck between GCW and AAA that would allow Vikingo to begin making appearances on GCW's livestreams, beginning with tonight's "Don't Talk To Me" event in Concord, North Carolina.

According to Meltzer, some promotions were hesitant to book Vikingo due to his high price tag combined with the fact they would not be able to stream his matches. Now, however, deals are in place with all of the companies Vikingo has worked for in America so far, giving them the rights to showcase his work to their fans watching at home.

Vikingo has so far faced the likes of Joey Janela, Nick Wayne, Black Taurus, Bandido, and Blake Christian during his American excursion. The AAA Mega Champion has recently spoken about his hopes of facing Kenny Omega sometime soon, after several matches between the two had to be cancelled for various reasons. With AAA already having a partnership in place with AEW, it remains possible that match could take place in the months ahead.

Tonight's GCW show will see Vikingo take on Gringo Loco, as well as Tony Deppen vs. Ricky Morton, Blake Christian against Andrew Everett, BUSSY (Effy and Allie Katch) facing Charles Mason and Parrow, and more. The event can be found streaming on FITE+, and begins at 8 p.m. EST.