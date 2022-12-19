El Hijo Del Vikingo Teases Going After AEW Star

Over the weekend, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo officially made his debut wrestling on American soil, working a dark match against Blake Christian at GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted on Friday, as well as defeating Nick Wayne at DEFY Air Raid the following day. Prior to his GCW debut, Vikingo spoke with reporter Denise Salcedo to share his thoughts on making the move to American independent wrestling, and the AAA star teased one AEW performer he's looking to get into the ring with.

"The third time's the charm," Vikingo said. "It's now been two occasions that Kenny Omega [and I] were going to wrestle, but for this and that, it wasn't able to happen. Now I have the visa, so if he doesn't come, then I [will] go look for him. Expect some big surprises, and why not have 'El Gran Jinete' go and look for him in his own house?"

Last year, when Vikingo captured the AAA Mega Championship, his opponent was initially slated to be Omega. However, Omega had to vacate the title due to injury, and didn't make a return to in-ring action until AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September. It seems that Vikingo hasn't forgotten, and looks to prove himself against the man many consider the best professional wrestler in the world.

Though Vikingo was able to secure a United States visa back in October and has begun appearing on independent shows, fans shouldn't expect to see him competing outside of live events just yet. Due to his agreement with AAA, Vikingo's matches will be unable to stream. That means US fans will have to attend a live event, or hold out hope that the AAA Mega Champion makes an appearance on AEW television, with whom AAA has an official partnership.