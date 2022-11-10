Hijo Del Vikingo's GCW Debut Announced

Game Changer Wrestling announced on Thursday night via Twitter, that El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his GCW and U.S. independent wrestling debut on December 16 in Los Angeles at GCW's Amerikaz Most Wanted event.

As reported earlier this month, the AAA Mega Champion revealed that he had dislocated his left elbow during a match in Mexico. Vikingo shared on Instagram that he expected he was going to be out of action for "approximately 3 weeks."

Already announced as appearing at the Amerikaz Most Wanted event is GCW World Champion Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich.

The only two matches announced so far for the December event are a six-man Lucha tag team match and Gring Loco and Los Vipers vs. Arez, Komander, and ASF.

As noted, Vikingo is scheduled to make his U.S. debut on December 3 at AAA's event in Tempe, Arizona. The event will be AAA's first major event in the United States since September 2019, when the promotion ran AAA Invading NY at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

After the December 3 event, Vikingo is also scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Bandido later in December. Vikingo has been the AAA Mega Champion since December 21. He won the then-vacant title after defeating Samuray del Sol, Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish, and Bandido at Triplemania Regia II.

GCW's next event is the Nick Gage Invitational 7 which is slated for November 12 at the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois.