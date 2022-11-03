Backstage News On Hijo Del Vikingo's Injury

Lucha Libre AAA was hit with some unfortunate news this week when AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo revealed he had dislocated his left arm in a recent match in Mexico. The timing of an injury is never good, but it couldn't be worse here; it comes when the high-flying luchador was only a month away from making his U.S. debut at AAA's upcoming show in Tempe, Arizona, after acquiring his visa.

On this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," we received an update on Vikingo's status, getting some more details on the nature of the injury in the process.

"Vikingo dislocated his elbow, and he'll be out for a while," the Observer reports. "He did that Monday night at a house show in Tlaxcala. For all the crazy stuff the guy does, you know how he injured his elbow? He was walking on his hands ... Probably the safest thing the guy does."

In his Instagram post announcing the injury, Vikingo indicated that he would only miss three weeks, which would have him on track to be cleared for AAA's Arizona show. The promotion has also continued to promote Vikingo for a match in Juarez on November 20, though AAA has announced injured stars, such as Rey Fenix, in the past. Vikingo is the second notable AAA star to be hurt recently; Laredo Kid ruptured his intestines while, oddly enough, wrestling Vikingo.

In addition to Juarez and the Arizona show, Vikingo has at least one more notable match in 2022. On Wednesday, December 28, he is currently scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship in Acapulco against Bandido, who may or may not have signed an AEW deal already.

