Hijo Del Vikingo Suffers Injury Ahead Of United State's Debut

Things had been looking up for AAA star Hijo del Vikingo recently. Vikingo successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship against AEW star Rey Fenix at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, in a match many felt was a five-star performance, and finally obtained his U.S. visa, allowing him to wrestle in the U.S. Unfortunately, that debut may now be put on hold following an unexpected series of events.

On Instagram Tuesday afternoon, the 25-year-old luchador posted a photo of himself with a cast on his left arm, revealing that he was going to be out of action for a little while.

"Yesterday at the show in Tlaxcala, I suffered a dislocated left elbow, for which I will be out for approximately 3 weeks," Vikingo said. "Thanks to all my colleagues who supported me, my family, my girlfriend, and my brother (Octagon Jr.) for staying until the end."

It is unclear what show in Tlaxcala, and what match, Vikingo suffered the injury in at this time. Regardless, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the AAA star, who is scheduled to make his U.S. debut on December 3, at AAA's event in Tempe, Arizona. Should Vikingo's timetable of three weeks be accurate, he would conceivably be able to compete on the show, though it would be close and would require he suffer no further setbacks.

No match has been announced for Vikingo as of this writing, though AAA and Vikingo confirmed his appearance at the event when announcing the AAA Mega Champion had acquired his visa. In addition to the Arizona show, he is also scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship against reported AEW signee Bandido later in December.