Laredo Kid Provides Update Following Surgery

This past weekend was supposed to be a celebratory one for Laredo Kid, who defeated Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey, Mexico to win AAA's Showcenter tournament, likely setting up a future Mega Championship match with Vikingo in the process. Instead, Laredo ruptured his intestines during the match, leading to emergency surgery that same night.

Fortunately for Laredo, it appears he will make a full recovery. In his Instagram story, an update was provided on his condition a few days after the injury.

"Laredo is stable, complying with the doctor's orders," the message read. "Today he is with more energy and his intestine begins to show signs of function. He is still delicate and under observation. They will wait for the next 2 days for more satisfactory progress and begin with the removal of probes."

Laredo also provided a message for the fans and wrestlers who have sent in words of support and encouragement during this time.

"Thank you for all your messages, I'll try to respond as much as I can," Laredo said.

In his first update regarding the injury, Laredo revealed doctors had informed him that he will have to wait two months before undergoing "strenuous" activity, meaning it will likely be some time before fans see Laredo in the ring again. In addition to AAA, Laredo has also been a regular in Impact Wrestling, competing in the promotion's X-Division. He has also made several appearances in AEW. His last match for the company was on "Dynamite" in March 2021, when he and the Lucha Brothers were defeated by Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows.