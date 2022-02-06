AAA star Laredo Kid has confirmed that he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling.

The AAA World Cruiserweight Champion confirmed the news to both Lucha Libre Online and Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz. While speaking with Paltrowitz, Laredo Kid also shared his goal for Impact.

Yes, my goal is to try to fight for that belt (X Division Title) because when I started in the wrestling business, I saw all the wrestlers that go for the X Division like A.J. Styles. I think they motivated me to be a good wrestler, you know? Like training hard. When I see all the crazy moves they do, I try to do the same, you know? And training more to be there one day and when I had the opportunity to be able to sign with Impact, it’s great, you know? Right now, it’s a dream to have this opportunity then I’m going to find the X Division belt.

He made his Impact debut in 2017, where he teamed with WWE Superstar Angel Garza. In 2018 and 2019, he wrestled just four matches with the promotion and didn’t make his return until August 2021.

He recently faced Blake Christian and Ace Austin in a three-way match during the late January TV tapings. He is also slated to be part of Impact’s upcoming shows in New Orleans, Louisiana

Last March, Laredo made his AEW Dynamite debut, and before that, he appeared at AEW Fyter Fest 2019. He has also worked for MLW, GCW, and CMLL.

