AEW owner Tony Khan has announced another match for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) will team with AAA’s Laredo Kid to take on Brandon Cutler and the Young Bucks in trios action.

The match serves as a set up for an upcoming AEW Tag Team Championship match between the Bucks, Fenix and Pac (Death Triangle). The latter team won the title shot by winning the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal at AEW Revolution. The Lucha Brothers have brought in Laredo Kid for this match after Pac suffered an injury, according to Khan.

An 18 year veteran, Laredo Kid is best known for wrestling Kenny Omega at Triplemania XXVIII in late 2020. He has made appearances for Impact Wrestling and most recently appeared in the US for MLW’s relaunch.

This will be Laredo Kid’s AEW Dynamite debut and his first match in AEW since 2019. He previously appeared at AEW Fyter Fest 2019, teaming with the Lucha Brothers in a losing effort against The Elite.

