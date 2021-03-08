Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) won the Casino Tag Team Royale at tonight’s AEW Revolution.

They lastly eliminated Jungle Boy from the match to pick up the victory. It was PAC and Fenix vs. Jungle Boy in the final three. PAC was eliminated first, and then Fenix was able to toss Jungle Boy out to the floor for the win.

Death Triangle will now receive a future AEW World Tag Team Match against The Young Bucks who beat Chris Jericho and MJF earlier tonight.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below are highlights from the match:

Well, that didn't last. Which team earns their shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships? Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. The Casino Tag Team Royale is presented by @AEWGames #AEWCasino. pic.twitter.com/6S48uvmK3U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Silver & Reynolds have hit the ring and set the tone!

Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. The Casino Tag Team Royale is presented by @AEWGames #AEWCasino pic.twitter.com/w0XEjekl5Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021