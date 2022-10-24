Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Match In Mexico

Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery Monday after suffering an injury at AAA Lucha Libre's "Showcenter" event over the weekend.

Kid, who wrestled two matches at Sunday's event in Mexico, shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his mid-section bandaged up, along with a note where he thanked the AAA promotion, his fans, and family for sending "good vibes, prayers and energy" in his direction. While Laredo didn't specify the nature of the injury or the severity of what happened, the luchador indicated he may be out of the ring for the foreseeable future.

Through an Instagram post, as seen below, Kid revealed he had to be rushed to the hospital early Monday after his victory over El Hijo del Vikingo in the finals of the AAA Showcenter Tournament, which was the main event of Sunday's AAA show in Monterrey.

Subsequently, AAA issued a statement on Kid's injury, confirming that the wrestler is "stable and under medical supervision" after he underwent "surgery with positive results" early Monday morning. The statement also noted that Kid was dealing with "multiple abdominal disturbances" prior to the emergency surgery.

Kid, widely recognized as one of the best luchadors in the wrestling business, has been a regular performer for both AAA and IMPACT Wrestling in recent months and was scheduled to wrestle at AAA's next show in the United States on December 3. An active member of IMPACT's X-Divison, Kid was part of the 6-Way Scramble that aired on October 13, and also wrestled several multi-man matches through September.

The 35-year-old luchador was first introduced to U.S. audiences at the 2019 "AEW Fyter Fest" event where he teamed up with Lucha Brothers in a Trios Match against Kenny Omega & Young Bucks. Kid would subsequently wrestle two more matches for AEW, most recently in another Trios Match against Omega & The Good Brothers on the March 21, 2021 "AEW Dynamite" taping in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to Kid signing a contract with IMPACT earlier this year, there was speculation of the high-flyer joining the AEW roster on a full-time basis.