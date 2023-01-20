KC Navarro Discusses WWE Tryout Rumors, Kylie Rae's Main Event Match, Warrior Title Defense Against Buddy Matthews, & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: You have a huge Warrior Wrestling title defense coming up ... Let's start there. What are you thinking heading into this match?

KC Navarro: Not going to lie, I'm a little nervous. Why? I have faced Buddy Matthews before. Anybody that knows, knows I wrestled Buddy Matthews. I was his first match back on the Indies when he left the WWE, okay? That match has over a quarter million views. Go check it out. But this Buddy Matthews isn't the same as that Buddy Matthews in 2021. This is a darker Buddy Matthews, a guy that hangs around Malaki Black and his other goons. I don't know what to expect. I hope that Malachi and the other boys don't show up, because I don't want none of that. But I do have the FTC LLC, so I can feel good about that.

But I just know Buddy's on a different level right now, and he's a different, darker guy. He's probably a lot more methodical than he used to be. He was a hard opponent before, but I'm sure he is even harder now. But I don't think that's going to bother me as much knowing that I have a group behind me, too. And I believe that I've gotten my skills sharpened 10 times more since then. I'm way more experienced since then. I'm known as one of the top prospects in the world right now. And I'll take that. I mean, I am the Warrior World Champion for a reason. I took it from Ospreay for a reason, and I think if I could take it from Ospreay, I could damn sure take it from Buddy.

Will Osprey right now is one of the centers of the universe. To be able to say you took the title off of him is a pretty big honor for you, I would think.

A hundred percent. A hundred percent it was.

So with Buddy Matthews, you guys obviously have some history. You've watched him grow over the last, I guess, year and a half now with House of Black. What do you think of the way that AEW has allowed him to kind of reinvent himself? This is very different than what we saw previously from him in WWE.

Outside of all the wrestle stuff, Buddy's one of the most creative people I know. With this, having this freedom to be able to do something very creative, he has such a creative mind. I think him in the House of Black are going to do such big things, and this is going to be a side of Buddy that no one's ever gotten to see. I mean, I'd never even seen it before. So I think this is going to be a big turnaround for his career, and I'm sure big things are going to come out of it.