Renee Paquette And Saraya Dance Backstage At AEW With Former WWE Star

A "Total Divas" reunion in AEW? It wasn't onscreen, but three former cast members did reunite backstage at "AEW Dynamite" in Fresno on January 18.

It's not uncommon to see photos or footage of Renee Paquette and Saraya hanging out together backstage at AEW's tapings. The two became friends in WWE, and now their friendship remains strong all these years later. Most recently, the duo crossed paths with former WWE star Summer Rae — Paquette revealed through her Instagram story that Rae was visiting backstage at this week's "Dynamite." The trio were filmed dancing around together, with Paquette captioning her post with, "The reunion I knew I needed."

Rae hasn't wrestled full-time since 2016, when she was battling injuries involving bone spurs in her neck and nerve damage in her arm. As a result of her inactivity, Rae was released from WWE in October 2017. She made a couple of indie appearances in Australia before popping back up in WWE in 2022 — WWE announced her as a surprise return in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match along, with other legends including The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, and Mickie James. Rae entered the bout in the latter half and interacted with her former "Total Divas" rival Natalya before being tossed out in less than a minute.

Since then, the former reality star has participated in autograph signings at various conventions alongside her former onscreen partner, Fandango. Fightful Select previously reported that Rae was backstage visiting at "WWE Raw" in Nashville earlier this month; however, there are currently no plans for her to return to the company full-time.