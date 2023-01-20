The Blue Meanie Thinks WWE Being Sold To This Entity Is A 'No-Brainer'

The biggest overarching story in pro wrestling continues to be Vince McMahon reinstalling himself as WWE's Chairman of the Board — to the point that it comes up everywhere. Case in point: Brian Heffron, best known as former ECW and WWE wrestler The Blue Meanie, was a guest on Sportskeeda's "WrestlingBinge" and naturally the topic of McMahon's return and his efforts to sell WWE came up.

"From what I understood, I know he's back now, but before all this happened, I always thought if you're under investigation, you weren't allowed to be in contact with anybody or do anything," he said. "I did read that he's looking to maybe get back in and sell the company. Who knows? Maybe a year, year-and-a-half ago, people were speculating that with all of the firings and dumping of salaries, people are like 'Oh! He's gonna sell the business!'"

But, with all the potential buyers being listed to perhaps acquire WWE, Heffron has drawn his conclusion as to which one would make the most sense. "If I owned WWE, I would sell it to somebody like Amazon," he continued. "Because you figure Amazon already has their streaming [service and] they sell everything. So imagine being Amazon buying WWE and you're buying a product you can sell and keep 100% of the sales for," he added. "To me, that would be a no-brainer, whereas if they sold it to a television company, the television company has to set up all that infrastructure to sell a new [WWE Shop]. Amazon? They have everything already there, so they just send the WWE stuff to the Amazon warehouses."

Amazon was first floated as a potential WWE buyer in early 2020, when talks of licensing the WWE Network content to other streaming services first heated up. At the time, Needham analyst Laura Martin, a regular on WWE's quarterly investor conference calls, told CNBC that the value of licensing the streaming rights to all WWE programming "would put AMZN in the best spot to purchase all of WWE, whenever the family is ready to exit."