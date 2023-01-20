Kota Ibushi Names Top Three Most Desired WWE Opponents

Kota Ibushi has named three WWE superstars with whom he'd like to mix it up down the road. Ibushi hasn't performed since October 2021, when he suffered a major shoulder injury after landing hard on the mat off a missed Phoenix Splash during a G1 Climax finals match with Kazuchika Okada. The good news is that Ibushi recently revealed he's close to being 100 percent and has released footage of one of his sparring sessions.

Speaking to Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi was asked which WWE performers he would share the ring with if given the chance.

"Sami Zayn[,] Finn Balor[,] Shinsuke Nakamura[,] I would like to work with these three someday," Ibushi said. "The reason is that I have had my best bouts with them in the past, so I would like to see the current chemistry between myself & them."

As Ibushi mentioned, he is no stranger to any of the names listed. He's had numerous singles and tag team matches against Nakamura and Balor (then going by Prince Devitt) in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi has also had several singles matches with Zayn, back when he was El Generico, most of them taking place for DDT Pro-Wrestling.

A lot has been made over Ibushi's future in the wrestling business. Ibushi had a public blowup with former NJPW official Yuichi Kikuchi. Kikuchi, who served as the right-hand man for NJPW booker Gedo, was accused of threatening to terminate Ibushi's contract. Dave Meltzer reported that Kikuchi has since been moved to Pro Wrestling NOAH. Meltzer also noted that Ibushi's NJPW contract runs through the end of January, and it's unknown whether or not the two sides will part ways.