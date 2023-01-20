Corey Graves Recalls Working With Jay Briscoe

Tragedy struck the wrestling industry when Jay Briscoe, who had been one-half of the reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark, passed away following a car accident in Delaware this week. Talent from the wrestling world have poured in to pay their respects to Briscoe, including "WWE Raw" color commentator Corey Graves.

During a recent episode of "WWE After The Bell," Graves said it's hard to find someone on the WWE roster who hasn't crossed paths with Briscoe.

"We lost another one of our own, unfortunately way too soon," Graves said. "Jay Briscoe, who to WWE fans may not be familiar, but to those of us within the business who have spent any time on the independents, particularly in the northeastern part of the United States, you'd be hard-pressed not to find somebody on the WWE roster who hasn't encountered Jay Briscoe."

Graves called The Briscoe Brothers an elite tag team and shared his belief that Jay and Mark may have been the greatest unsung team in the history of the wrestling business. Graves also praised the Double Dog Collar Match between The Briscoe Brothers and FTR at ROH Final Battle late last year.

"I remember vividly standing in the Manhattan Center, one of the few times I competed in Ring of Honor, myself and a guy called Jason Blade were wrestling the Briscoes, and when the lights went out and 'Gimme Back My Bullets' by Lynyrd Skynyrd started echoing through, I was lost in the moment," Graves said. "Just something special."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE After The Bell," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.