Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.

"Midnight Express," said Anderson flat out before noting that Eaton hit all the prerequisites needed to be in a pro wrestling hall of fame.

"To be in the Hall of Fame, in my humble opinion, means you've had to have a career that had an impact on the industry and not over just a minute, you know? Over a collection of works, over time, consistency, and dependability, and all the things that go into a Hall Of Fame career. It should be special, it should be not quite as full as it is, I think? And it depends on what Hall Of Fame you're referring to."

Eaton did tag with Anderson when both were members of The Dangerous Alliance in WCW. They actually defeated Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Steamboat for the WCW Tag Team Championship at a January 16, 1991 house show in Jacksonville, Florida. Although not as memorable as his tag team runs, Eaton did have some highlights as a singles star. Eaton memorably took World Champion Ric Flair to the limit at Clash of the Champions XV in 1990 and became the WCW TV Champion by defeating Anderson back at SuperBrawl 1991.

