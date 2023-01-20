Bad Bunny Declined To Musically Collaborate With Two WWE Stars

A former WWE star recalled the time he and his then-tag team partner were denied a musical collaboration with Bad Bunny. John Hennigan (known as John Morrison in WWE) and The Miz feuded with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, leading to a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 37 back in 2021. Bad Bunny and Priest ended up winning the match, and it was the Latin music sensation's performance that garnered headlines. Appearing on "Power Up With Tony Horton," Hennigan reflected on the storyline involving Bad Bunny and how impressed he was by the music artist's commitment.

"I don't know if you know this, but me and The Miz asked him if he wanted to do a song with us like three times. He said no," Hennigan said. "Just kidding. That was the whole storyline, but Bad Bunny, in my opinion, is the best celebrity that's worked in wrestling. He's humble, he moved to Orlando to train. He just really wanted to do a good job."

Hennigan continued to sing the praises of Bad Bunny, saying he's a nice person and intelligent. He also put over the music star's work ethic. Hennigan also joked that the offer to collaborate with Bad Bunny remains on the table.

Bad Bunny's time in WWE didn't end at WrestleMania 37. He ended up participating in last year's men's Royal Rumble match. Bad Bunny lasted nearly eight minutes, and he even eliminated Sheamus. His luck eventually ran out as Brock Lesnar tossed him over the top rope.

